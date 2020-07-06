News World UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

UK’s Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

A quarter-ounce gold proof coin in a case from the new competitive Elton John coin collection released by Britain's Royal Mint is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2020. THE ROYAL MINT/ELTON JOHN/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN REPORTING OF Ð ELTON JOHN: "ROYAL MINT COIN COLLECTION" IMAGE MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY - NO CROPPING OR OTHER MODIFICATIONS. NO NEW USAGE USE AFTER 2359 GMT ON DECEMBER 31, 2020.

 

Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain’s Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” John, 73, said.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

John, who was knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen.

He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like “Candle in the Wind”, “Your Song” and “Bennie and the Jets”,

John has been forced to postpone a lengthy farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Mint also said it was working with John to create a special one-off collectors piece to be auctioned later in the year, to raise money for charity at a time where many in the sector are struggling.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleYouth caught doing 187 km on highway
Next articleWhat would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

Top Stories

World

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign...
Read more
World

UK’s Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated...
Read more
Local

Youth caught doing 187 km on highway

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 21 year old man was arrested after he was caught doing 187 km per hour on the Larnaca-Kophinou highway on Sunday evening. The...
Read more
Local

Another scorcher as heat wave continues

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  It will be another blistering hot day with an extreme high temperature warning in force from 1 pm to 5 pm today, made all...
Read more
in-cyprus

One covid case today, an immigrant that was to be hosted in care centre-1003 in total

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Cyprus today out of 1445 tests. It's an immigrant that was to be hosted in a care...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign...
Read more
World

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20, has lowest infection rate in EU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low...
Read more
World

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step...
Read more
World

Trump repeats vow to defeat ‘radical left’, 99% of COVID cases harmless

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the “radical left,” in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros