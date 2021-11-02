NewsWorldUK's Queen Elizabeth pictured driving around her estate

UK’s Queen Elizabeth pictured driving around her estate

Queen Elizabeth to set out UK PM Johnson's agenda on Thursday

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who has been instructed by her doctors to take two weeks rest from royal duties, was pictured on Monday afternoon driving by herself around her Windsor Castle estate.

The photograph, which appeared on a number of British media websites, showed the 95-year-old monarch wearing a headscarf and sunglasses behind the wheel of the car.

Last month, Elizabeth was forced to cancel some planned engagements and spent a night in hospital for an unspecified, although not COVID-19 related ailment, her first such overnight stay for years.

Buckingham Palace said her doctors had instructed her to rest and avoid official visits for at least two weeks.

One of those engagements she was forced to pull out of was a reception to mark the opening of the United Nations climate change summit COP26, which got fully underway on Monday.

The queen, who is known for her robust health, has still carried out a number of virtual audiences by videolink, in which she has appeared well and cheerful, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had spoken to her last week and said she was “on very good form”.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNearly 90 countries join pact to slash planet-warming methane emissions
Next articleCyprus President addresses climate change summit on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros