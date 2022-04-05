UK’s popular TV history professor Bettany Hughes in Cyprus for documentary

UK’s popular TV history professor Bettany Hughes will also highlight archeological treasures in Cyprus in her Channel 4 series Bettany Hughes’ Treasures of the World.

And this is good news to the ears of the Mediterranean island’s tourism key players who are concerned over the consequences from the war in Ukraine on the British market.

Philenews reported on Tuesday that Hughes was recently in Cyprus filming a documentary that makes ancient history highly accessible for everyday viewers.

The documentary has already been pre-approved as part of the island’s Audiovisual Industry Promotion Plan, named Olivewood, which seems to be re-attracting the interest of international producers.

This was put on ice over the past couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Insiders said there are now more than ten applications submitted to the relevant committee. And that other international productions in Cyprus are expected to be announced in the near future.