UK’s Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact – UPDATED

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said late on Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Johnson – who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this year – said.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

From a flat above Downing Street, Johnson will have to grapple with Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak and master the delicate diplomacy needed to clinch a last-minute Brexit trade agreement within days.

“I’m fit as a butcher’s dog – feel great,” Johnson said in a video tweet, smiling and wearing a jumper with an open shirt. “I’m bursting with antibodies.

“Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication,” Johnson, 56, added.

When Johnson caught COVID-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness “in denial” – but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.

Johnson has repeatedly spoken about how the apparent brush with death this year changed his outlook.

(Reuters)