News World UK's Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact - UPDATED

UK’s Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact – UPDATED

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said late on Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Johnson – who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this year – said.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

From a flat above Downing Street, Johnson will have to grapple with Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak and master the delicate diplomacy needed to clinch a last-minute Brexit trade agreement within days.

“I’m fit as a butcher’s dog – feel great,” Johnson said in a video tweet, smiling and wearing a jumper with an open shirt. “I’m bursting with antibodies.

“Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication,” Johnson, 56, added.

When Johnson caught COVID-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness “in denial” – but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.

Johnson has repeatedly spoken about how the apparent brush with death this year changed his outlook.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMacron: Europe needs its own sovereignty in defence, even with new U.S. government
Next articleRCB CEO Kirill Zimarin proud over bank’s development in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Justice Minister slams organiser of chaotic protest against lockdown measures

Annie Charalambous -
Justice Minister Emily Yiolotis on Monday slammed the main organiser of Saturday’s chaotic protest in Limassol against lockdown measures accusing him of “broking his...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new...
Read more
World

Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

Annie Charalambous -
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock...
Read more
Local

Sixty-one citizens, two establishments booked over breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 61 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of preventive measures to curb the spread...
Read more
Photos

Santa Claus in Israel

Andreas Nicolaides -
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new...
Read more
World

Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

Annie Charalambous -
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock...
Read more
World

Macron: Europe needs its own sovereignty in defence, even with new U.S. government

Annie Charalambous -
Europe still needs its own independent and sovereign defence strategy, even if it is dealing with a new U.S. government which may result in...
Read more
World

Trump acknowledges Biden ‘won’ the U.S. election, but says it was ‘rigged’

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the November 3 U.S. presidential election...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros