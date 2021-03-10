News World UK's Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses...

UK’s Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses pay rise

3112WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_BRITAIN_JOHNSON_O_

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday (March 10) an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying his government opposed vaccine nationalism in all its forms.

Addressing parliament during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session, Johnson used his introductory comments to “correct” Michel’s suggestion and asked the chamber to join him in rejecting it.

“We have not blocked the export of any single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components,” Johnson said, adding that the UK rejected “vaccine nationalism in all its forms.”

A senior EU diplomat in London was summoned to the British foreign ministry on Wednesday as the two sides traded barbs over the vaccines, the latest in a series of disputes that bode ill for post-Brexit cooperation.

Johnson also experienced a tense exchange with opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer over much criticised government plans to increase NHS nurses’ pay by just 1%.

Following the government’s announcement of the move on March 3, Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak have come under fire from opposition lawmakers and their own backbenchers for the below inflation rise.

While Johnson said a public sector pay review body would be looking into nurses’ remuneration as an “exceptional” case, he did not concur with Starmer’s argument that the rise represented a real-terms pay cut.

Recent polling has found significant public opposition to the government’s policy in light of the pressures experienced by National Health Service (NHS) workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

An Opinium poll found 58% of the governing Conservative Party’s own voters believe the increase is too low.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleCritical situation in COVID-19 clinics; just three beds available in Famagusta
Next article79-year-old arrested for bomb at lawyer’s car in Ekali

Top Stories

Local

415 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 235,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

16-year-old declared missing, arrested by Police for stealing

gavriella -
The Police in Limassol arrested a 16-year-old girl for a case of burglary, an offence that seems to have taken place between 9 and...
Read more
Local

79-year-old arrested for bomb at lawyer’s car in Ekali

gavriella -
The Limassol CID proceeded with the arrest of a person who seems to be involved in the case of a bomb at the car...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses pay rise

gavriella -
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday (March 10) an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

More than 49 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview

Annie Charalambous -
More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, via television...
Read more
World

Clashes again break out in Greece after march against police violence

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence,...
Read more
World

One in three women subjected to physical or sexual violence – WHO

gavriella -
Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, a pervasive practice that has been exacerbated during...
Read more
World

Mars on Earth: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet

Annie Charalambous -
As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros