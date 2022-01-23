UK’s Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint

NewsWorldUK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Muslim lawmaker Nusrat Ghani after she was fired from a ministerial position in 2020 regarding claims of Islamophobia and he later invited her to make a formal complaint, his office said on Sunday.

Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that a “whip” – an enforcer of parliamentary discipline – said her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

Johnson had written to Ghani “expressing his serious concern (about possible Islamophobia) and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so,” said a spokesperson for the prime minister.

“The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”

By Annie Charalambous
