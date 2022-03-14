Ukrainians stranded in Egypt because of the war will be put up at Famagusta hotels

The government will help Ukrainian tourists stranded in Egypt after the war broke out in their country to temporarily stay at hotels in Famagusta district at Cyprus’ expense.

And the deadline for bids to be submitted by interested hotel owners before the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is Monday afternoon.

It is estimated that some 2500 Ukrainians will be accommodated, Philenews also reported.

But one of the terms of the competition is that the contracting authority has the right to add categories of Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated at the selected hotels.

A week ago, the Egyptian government announced that the country’s flag carriers EgyptAir and Air Cairo are transporting Ukrainian tourists to countries neighboring Ukraine at the expense of the Egyptian government.

Around 20,000 Ukrainian tourists were stranded in Egypt when the war broke out two weeks ago.