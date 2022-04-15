Ukrainians release video of reclaiming checkpoint near Belarus

Ukraine’s State Border guard Service says it has reclaimed territory close to the country’s border with Belarus on Wednesday (April 13).

In a video uploaded on social media, by Ukraine’s state border guard, men dressed in military uniform bearing the Ukrainian flag, walk past a checkpoint with an open barrier, saying they are approaching the border. Inside the checkpoint office there is an open fridge with some of its contents and other items discarded on the floor, “Everything is open and nothing left.” says one of the unidentified men.

The men then reinstate the border posts and flutter the Ukrainian flag on a nearby flagpole.

Video obtained by Reuters shows signs and border post colours that match those seen at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said in televised comments on Thursday (April 14) that Russia was massing troops not only along the Russia-Ukraine border, but also in Belarus and Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region.

(Reuters)