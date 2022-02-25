NewsLocalUkrainians protest Russian invasion at Old Limassol Port (videos & photos)

Ukrainians protest Russian invasion at Old Limassol Port (videos & photos)

In continuation of the protests by the Ukrainian community in Cyprus due to the Russian invasion, a protest was organized this morning at the old Limassol Port.

Around 100 people with Ukrainian flags and banners gathered there shouting slogans against war.

A member of the Ukrainian community, who has been living in Cyprus for 25 years referred to an uncertain future. She said people living there are asking Ukrainians living in other countries to go out in the streets and ask for real help for Ukraine.

By gavriella
