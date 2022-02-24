Ukrainians protest outside Russian Embassy in Cyprus

Through social media, the Ukrainian Community in Cyprus organized on the morning of Thursday a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Nicosia.

Approximately 200 people gathered with flags and slogans, shouting in favor of peace in their country and against President Putin. They also chanted the national hymn of their country and demanded the end of the war.

It is worth nothing that most participants were young including an athlete of cycling who is in Cyprus for training. As he said he is going to return to his country to fight.

