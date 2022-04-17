Ukrainians observe Palm Sunday amid war

For many, what would have normally been a colourful celebration, attending the Palm Sunday church service was an act of courage.

Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two other Orthodox Churches, one of which is the autocephalous, or independent, Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The invasion of Ukraine invasion further split Orthodox Church in the country after Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church gave his blessing for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reuters)