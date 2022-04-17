NewsWorldUkrainians observe Palm Sunday amid war

Ukrainians observe Palm Sunday amid war

Ukrainians Observe Palm Sunday Amid War
Ukrainians Observe Palm Sunday Amid War

For many, what would have normally been a colourful celebration, attending the Palm Sunday church service was an act of courage.

Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two other Orthodox Churches, one of which is the autocephalous, or independent, Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The invasion of Ukraine invasion further split Orthodox Church in the country after Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church gave his blessing for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo people arrested for maintaining a brothel
Next articleSerious traffic accident in Limassol; one man dies (update)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros