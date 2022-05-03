Ukrainian woman, 60, missing from her home in Nicosia (PHOTO)

A 60-year-old Ukrainian woman is missing from her home in Nicosia and police are calling for the public’s assistance to find her.

NATALIA ZOZLYNSKA, whose photo is also released, was last seen early on Monday, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

She is thin, about 1,70 metres tall with brown hair which also has blonde highlights and brown eyes.

She was wearing a green velvet track suit and holding a small green backbag the last time she was seen around.

Anyone with useful information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.