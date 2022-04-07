Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Cypriot parliament at 18:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Cypriot parliament on Thursday at 18:00 and state television will have a live link.

Zelensky has been on a virtual campaign to win hearts and minds in Europe and across the world while trying to make the Russian invasion in Ukraine relatable to legislative bodies of foreign nations.

The Ukrainian leader has been calling for broad support by way of no-fly zones over his country as well as sophisticated weapons to strike back at Russian armed forces.

Zelensky’s address will take place on the same day that US under-secretary Victoria Nuland is visiting Nicosia in her bid to raise support for Ukraine from European and other countries in the region.

Cyprus has been thrust into the spotlight recently including this week after local journalists suggested US officials had been sounding Nicosia out over possible shipments of Russian-made weaponry to Ukraine.

The divided island’s defense minister Charalambos Petrides on Wednesday said the possibility would remain open if Washington was to move quickly to lift an American arms embargo that has only been partially lifted recently on conditions.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north in full violation of law and order.