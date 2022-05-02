Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meets United States’ Pelosi in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (April 30) held an in-person meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom … Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video released by the Ukrainian President’s press office on Sunday (May 1).

On Friday (April 29) U.S. Pelosi said she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden “as soon as possible.”

“We hope to as soon as possible pass that legislation,” Pelosi told her weekly news conference.

Moscow calls its actions a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The United States and its European allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia’s economy and provided Ukraine with weapons and humanitarian aid.