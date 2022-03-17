Ukrainian holiday-makers stranded in Cyprus because of the war need help (PHOTOS)

Over 100 Ukrainians stranded in Cyprus where they came for a holiday but could not go back because of the war are desperate and in need of basic necessities.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that most of them are in coastal Larnaca.

Dozens of them are children but the exact number is impossible to be given out since they are not officially registered, it added.

The stranded Ukrainians want the government to help them since they are running out of money and short of basic necessities while their children have no access to schools.

Due to the fact that these refugees were in Cyprus before the start of the war on February 24 they cannot initiate procedures to obtain temporary protection status either.

This provision is not included in the directive issued by the European Council on March 4.

The directive provides for the provision of “temporary protection” status to those Ukrainian citizens who have fled to EU countries after the invasion.