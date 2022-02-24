NewsLocalUkrainian Embassy in Cyprus: Russia's goal is to conquer Ukrainian territory

Ukrainian Embassy in Cyprus: Russia’s goal is to conquer Ukrainian territory

Soldier
Soldier

Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, the aim of which is to conquer Ukrainian territory and establish a regime loyal to Moscow, said the Embassy of Ukraine in Cyprus in a written statement on Thursday, February 24.

According to the statement, Russia`s actions constitute “an act of war, a gross violation of Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, of the United Nations Charter and of the fundamental norms and principles of international law”.

It is noted that the Russian air force and artillery are shelling Ukrainian cities, military bases and command centres, while Russian troops have entered the Ukrainian territory from Belarus and occupied Crimea.

In response, it is added, Ukraine has activated its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, with the Ukrainian military repelling attacks by Russian invading troops.

Finally, in its statement, the Ukrainian embassy refers to the steps the international community must take immediately to stop Russia, which include the imposition of devastating sanctions, including access to the SWIFT system, the complete isolation of Russia by all possible means, and the provision of military equipment, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

(CNA)

By gavriella
