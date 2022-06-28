Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks G7 leaders for more military support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remotely joined G7 leaders on Monday (June 27) as the group of wealthy democracies discussed further support for the country in its conflict with Russia.

Ukraine is not a member of the Group of Seven but President Zelenskiy was invited to join the meeting via video link.

President Zelenskiy asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, a European official said.

Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reuters)