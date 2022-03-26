NewsWorldUkraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

Ukraine says Russia’s war kills 136 children so far

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

According to UN figures, 1,081 civilians have been killed since the start of the war, with more than 4 thousand injured.

By Constantinos Tsintas
