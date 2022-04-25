Ukraine Says Russia Deploys Iskander-M Missile Launchers Near Border

Russia has deployed Iskander-M missile launchers some 40 miles away from its border with Ukraine, according to officials in Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Sunday Facebook post that Russia had increased the number of troops in its Belgorod region, northeast of the war-torn city of Kharkiv.

The Iskander-M has two guided missiles with a range of upwards of 300 miles and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads. The range would bring Ukrainian cities within range of the missile launchers, including Kharkiv and Poltava.

(Reuters)