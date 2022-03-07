Ukraine says humanitarian corridors are ‘unlikely’ while Russia keeps attacking

NewsWorldUkraine says humanitarian corridors are 'unlikely' while Russia keeps attacking

Ukraine said negotiations were taking place with Russia on establishing humanitarian corridors but that they were unlikely to be set up while Russian forces keep trying to advance.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said each Ukrainian should be allowed to decide where they want to go but advised against evacuating to Russia.

Ukraine said earlier today that a Russian proposal on humanitarian corridors was “completely immoral” after Moscow suggested it would allow people to flee Ukrainian cities provided they exited to Belarus or Russia.

