Ukraine declares state of emergency and calls up reservists amid facing invasion by Russia

File footage of Ukrainian soldiers from the 93rd Cold Yar Brigade of the Ukraine Armed Forces in the Russian-backed rebel held Donetsk frontline.

Ukraine on Wednesday Feb 23, 2022 declared a 30-day state of emergency and began calling up reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year into the armed forces amid fears of an all-out invasion by Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was recognizing the independence of territories under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and that he would send Russian troops there, moves condemned by Kyiv, the UN, the West, and various countries.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
