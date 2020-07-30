News World UK worried about second wave in Europe

UK worried about second wave in Europe

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 27, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE CAN NOT BE USED FOR ADVERTISING OR COMMERCIAL USE. IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.

“I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

“We have significant concerns about the second wave that is coming across Europe. And it’s not just Spain … but there are other countries too where the number of cases is rising. And we are absolutely determined to do everything that we can to keep this country safe,” he said.

Britain re-imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain last week.

Other European countries favoured by British tourists for summer holidays, such as France, remain exempt from quarantine measures as things stand but have seen a rise in infections, leading to fears that they too would soon be subject to quarantine measures.

Hancock did not mention any other country by name apart from Spain. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice arrest man seen on video abusing young foreign woman
Next articleRyanair to fly to Vienna from Paphos twice weekly, as of October

Top Stories

World

NASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

Maria Bitar -
NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to...
Read more
World

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Maria Bitar -
The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked...
Read more
World

Greece: Use of masks extended to all retail stores, pharmacies, hair salons

Maria Bitar -
The government extended the obligatory use of masks to all retail stores including libraries, massage and tattoo parlours as was published on Wednesday in...
Read more
Local

Themistokleous’ appeal rejected

Maria Bitar -
The Supreme Court rejected former DISY MP Andreas Themistokleous' appeal for the now infamous case of the violation of the speed limit, unanimously accepting...
Read more
Local

Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages

Annie Charalambous -
A Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages aims to alleviate traffic jams created upon entering the capital, the Communications and Works...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

NASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

Maria Bitar -
NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to...
Read more
World

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Maria Bitar -
The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked...
Read more
World

Greece: Use of masks extended to all retail stores, pharmacies, hair salons

Maria Bitar -
The government extended the obligatory use of masks to all retail stores including libraries, massage and tattoo parlours as was published on Wednesday in...
Read more
World

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Annie Charalambous -
Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros