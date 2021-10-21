UK visitors to Cyprus in September on the rise, top month’s overall arrivals

As predicted by tourism industry key players, arrivals from the United Kingdom were on the rise late in the summer season topping the overall number of visitors in September.

In particular, UK visitors in September recorded a share of 28.8% of overall arrivals with a total number of 97,741, data released on Wednesday by the island’s Statistical Service shows.

Russia was second-placed with 26.2% (88,983), Poland followed with 6.1% (20,625), then Ukraine with 4.4% (14,767), Greece with 4.1% (13,944) and Germany with 3.7% (12,608).

All in all, tourist arrivals in September stood at 339,242, recording an increase of 288.4% compared to the same month last year.

Because of the pandemic, only 87,334 arrivals were recorded in September 2020 compared to a total of 524,707 in September 2019.