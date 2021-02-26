News World UK top court says IS schoolgirl can't return

UK top court says IS schoolgirl can’t return

5419NO-BRITAIN-SECURITY_BEGUM_O_
A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain because she poses a security risk, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

 

The UK’s top court has unanimously ruled that a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return.

The Supreme Court said on Friday (February 26) Shamima Begum cannot come back to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk.

She left London in 2015 when she was 15 years old and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends, where she married an IS fighter.

Since that time she gave birth to three children, all of them died.

Now aged 21, Begum is being held in a detention camp in Syria.

President of the UK Supreme Court Robert Reed said on Friday “The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public”.

It was stated that Begum can still pursue her appeal against the revoking of her citizenship, but she cannot do that in Britain.

This decision overturns a ruling made by the Court of Appeal last year saying she could only have a fair appeal if she were allowed back to the UK.

The case has provoked heated debate in Britain, pitting those who say she gave up her right to citizenship by traveling to join IS against those, including Human Rights groups who argue she should not be left stateless but rather face trial in Britain.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articlePoliceman suspended after found playing poker
Next articleTheologians request immediate withdrawal of Cyprus’s song for Eurovision

Top Stories

Local

272 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 272 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,958 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 26 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 27 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Veterinary services deny they refused assistance to ship with cattle

gavriella -
Christodoulos Pipis, director of the Veterinary Services denied claims that the Republic of Cyprus refused assistance to “Elbeik” ship which is carrying 1,776 cows...
Read more
Local

250 scholarships to Cypriot students from Bolton University

gavriella -
During a news conference today, the Education Minister announced that the British University of Bolton will give 250 scholarships to Cypriot students within the...
Read more
Local

Theologians request immediate withdrawal of Cyprus’s song for Eurovision

gavriella -
The OELMEL Theologians Association is requesting the immediate withdrawal of the song that is going to represent Cyprus to the 65th song competition of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greek ex-theatre director remanded after plea over rape allegations

Annie Charalambous -
Greek prosecutors ordered on Friday that a former director of the National Theatre be remanded after hearing his plea over child rape allegations, his...
Read more
World

Don’t be selfish – get a COVID shot, says UK’s Queen Elizabeth

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not...
Read more
World

Macron says he would take AstraZeneca vaccine if it was offered

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would gladly accept being inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered when his turn...
Read more
World

Britons welcome to holiday in Greece with or without vaccine, minister says

Annie Charalambous -
Greece is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis has said. Greece, which...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros