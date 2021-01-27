News World UK to set out new tougher COVID border measures, PM Johnson says

UK to set out new tougher COVID border measures, PM Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament, in London, Britain, June 24, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU.

British Prime Minister said the government would set out new tougher border measures later on Wednesday (January 27) , adding there were no easy answers after the COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom surpassed 100,000.

The government is expected to announce plans for limited hotel quarantine for Britons returning from 30 high-risk countries covered by a travel ban, the Times reported on Wednesday.

Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of “vaccine-busting” new coronavirus variants entering the country.

Speaking in parliament, Johnson said that he and the government accepted responsibility for the actions they had taken during the course of the pandemic, adding that now was not the right time to reflect on the lessons they had learned.

Britain has suffered a sharp rise in infections and deaths in the new year, fuelled partly by a new more highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in southeast England.

The death toll in Britain from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people on Tuesday (January 26).

(CNA)

