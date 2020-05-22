News World UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen at Heathrow Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.

All international arrivals, including returning Britons, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they will be staying to the authorities.

“Now we are past the peak of this virus, we must take steps to guard against imported cases triggering a resurgence of this deadly disease,” Patel said at a news conference.

She said those who breached the quarantine in England could be fined 1,000 pounds ($1,218), and that spot checks would be carried out by health and border officials.

The quarantine measures will not apply to those arriving from the Irish Republic, and there are also exemptions for freight drivers, medical professionals and seasonal agricultural workers.

Unlike many other countries across the world, Britain has carried out few tests and checks on visitors, with quarantine limited only to arrivals from China at the start of the outbreak.

That has led to accusations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been too slow to act, but it now also faces criticism over plans to bring in the quarantine.

Airline bosses have said the measures would have severe repercussions, with Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, saying they would be “unenforceable and unpoliceable” and would be ignored.

“Introducing a quarantine at this stage makes no sense and will mean very limited international aviation at best,” said Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of industry body Airlines UK.

“It is just about the worst thing government could do if their aim is to restart the economy.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleSpecial allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries
Next articleFlights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Top Stories

Local

Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday that Cyprus will add more countries to the preliminary list of 19  with which air...
Read more
World

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that...
Read more
Local

Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry's scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended...
Read more
Local

Four test positive, total now 927

Josephine Koumettou -
Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown. This...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more
Local Food

Marinated veal liver

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the liver in a non-metallic bowl and add the oregano, olive oil, beer and salt, making sure it’s covered. Cover the bowl and...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pakistan’s PIA aircraft with 107 passengers on board crashes in Karachi – officials

Bouli Hadjioannou -
A PIA aircraft with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern Pakistani city...
Read more
World

EasyJet founder fails to oust management, proxy votes show

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  EasyJet said founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou had failed in his attempt to oust key management including the CEO, according to the initial results of a...
Read more
World

Trump leaves mask off for cameras

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 22/05/2020 08:02 Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros