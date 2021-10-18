UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive

The UK government will announce plans to fund a new nuclear power plant before the 2024 election as a part of its Net Zero strategy, The Telegraph reported.

“We are seeking to approve at least one more large-scale nuclear project in the next few years to strengthen energy security and create thousands of jobs,” a government spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.

The recent energy crisis in Europe and fuel shortage in the UK have brought to light the shortcomings of over-reliance on non-renewable energy and have prompted London’s move towards clean, renewable energy generation.