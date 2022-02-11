UK Speaker of the House of Commons begins three-day official visit to Cyprus

Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, begins a three-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday, at the invitation of the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou. This is the first official visit by a Speaker of the House of Commons to Cyprus and this marks a milestone for the parliamentary relations between the two countries, a press release by the Parlimanent reads.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will be accompanied by high ranking officials from the House of Commons and during his visit he will be received by the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, the Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and House President Annita Demetriou. He will also meet with the President of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Charis Georgiades and members of the Committee.

Demetriou who will welcome the Speaker of the House of Commons at the airport, will also host an official dinner in his honor.

On Tuesday Sir Lindsay Hoyle will address the Plenary of the House in an extraordinary session to begin in the afternoon. He will also participate at a round table discussion with Demetriou and university students on parliamentary transparency.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will also visit the walled city of Nicosia and the British Contingent of UNFICYP as well as the British Bases in Episkopi and Akrotiri.