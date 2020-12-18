News World UK slavery museum pulls sex trafficking exhibition after backlash

UK slavery museum pulls sex trafficking exhibition after backlash

Britain’s International Slavery Museum has pulled an exhibition on human trafficking in the porn industry after a backlash over the “dehumanising” artwork and the involvement of a U.S. lobby group criticised for its hardline stance on the sex industry.

The museum in Liverpool, northern England, came under fire this week for partnering with Exodus Cry, which seeks to stop pornography and commercial sex work and has been denounced by activists for stigmatising sex workers and trafficking victims.

A tweet by the museum announcing the exhibition on Wednesday attracted dozens of critical responses, including from anti-trafficking campaigners and academics who said the artworks were “trauma porn” and “damaging, sensationalist and dehumanising”.

One of the artworks featured an image of a naked woman with tape over her mouth and abusive comments plastered on her body.

In a statement published late on Thursday, the director of National Museums Liverpool said the exhibition would be removed.

“We in no way support the reported views of this organisation (Exodus Cry) and apologise for any distress this may have caused our communities and visitors,” Laura Pye said.

“(We) will take this time to review and reflect on how we can continue to better highlight the dire state of modern slavery and anti-trafficking work.”

Exodus Cry said in a statement earlier this week that it was “honoured by the partnership” with the slavery museum, which opened in 2007 and focuses on the transatlantic slave trade.

The group’s chief executive Benjamin Nolot told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday that criticism of the exhibition was “unfortunate” and “unfair”, and said attention should instead be paid to websites that profit from child abuse videos.

Nolot was not immediately available to comment on the announcement that the exhibition would be removed.

Exodus Cry hit the headlines this month following a New York Times column which said Pornhub, one of the world’s biggest porn websites, included child abuse videos, which led Mastercard and Visa to stop payments on the site.

Pornhub responded by pulling content uploaded by unverified users and in a statement said Exodus Cry was targeting it for being an adult content site, comparing the lobby group to forces that demonise sex education and LGBT+ rights.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article2021 budget rejection puts breaks on fast economic recovery from pandemic-FinMin
Next articleIrritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

Top Stories

Local

Peyia municipality announces seafront pedestrian path competition

Annie Charalambous -
Peyia municipality in Paphos has announced a competition for the development of a seafront pedestrian path – an ambitious project worth €1,9 million. Mayor Marinos...
Read more
Local

Wine distillery, museum in Nicosia’s Politiko area

Annie Charalambous -
The Environment Authority has given the green light for the erection of a wine distillery and museum in Politico area in Nicosia, Philenews reports. The...
Read more
World

Turkey has evacuated seven Syrian military posts

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has evacuated seven military observation posts in northwest Syria, pulling back troops from territory controlled by the Syrian government to areas held by...
Read more
Local

Syrian refugees living under inhumane conditions transferred to reception centre-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Hours after Xylophagou residents expressed outrage over the inhumane conditions eight young Syrian refugees lived under over the past five days, authorities decided to...
Read more
World

Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

Annie Charalambous -
Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey has evacuated seven Syrian military posts

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has evacuated seven military observation posts in northwest Syria, pulling back troops from territory controlled by the Syrian government to areas held by...
Read more
World

Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

Annie Charalambous -
Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 73.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,654,920​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece tightens COVID-19 curbs in west Athens boroughs

Annie Charalambous -
Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said. Greece has seen a rapid rise...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros