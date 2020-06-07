News World UK should have gone into lockdown sooner -- adviser

UK should have gone into lockdown sooner — adviser

A cyclist rides past a thank you message in NHS in Shoreditch, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

 

Britain’s failure to impose a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus sooner has cost many lives, one of the government’s scientific advisers said on Sunday.

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with a death toll of more than 50,000 from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources.

Critics from a broad spectrum including medical professionals, scientists and lawmakers, say the government has botched its response to the outbreak by being too slow in imposing crucial measures such as the lockdown and protecting the elderly in care homes.

Despite reservations from some of its own scientific advisers, the government is now easing nationwide lockdown measures which have closed much of the economy since March 23.

Asked during an interview on BBC TV what regrets he had about the handling of the outbreak, John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said: “We should have gone into lockdown earlier.”

“The data we were dealing with in the early part of March and our situational awareness was really quite poor so I think it would have been very hard to pull the trigger at that point but I wish we had … I think that has cost a lot of lives.”

Asked whether he agreed with Edmunds, health minister Matt Hancock told the BBC: “No. I think we took the right decisions at the right time and there is a broad range on SAGE of scientific opinion and we were guided by the science.”

Edmunds, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, also repeated a previous warning that he would prefer to see the number of new cases, estimated to be around 5,000 a day in the community in England, fall further before restrictions are eased.

“It is definitely not all over, there is an awful long way to go,” he said.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleMalta forced to allow detained migrants to land after revolt
Next articlePolice to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Top Stories

World

Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a ‘homecoming guarantee’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a newspaper interview, seeking to assuage holidaymakers'...
Read more
Local

Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The four new cases -- three from repatriations and one...
Read more
Local

Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process. In a statement, the...
Read more
World

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Biden for president

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,...
Read more
Local

Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Police said on Sunday they had repeatedly reported the venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing for breaking the quarantine...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a ‘homecoming guarantee’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a newspaper interview, seeking to assuage holidaymakers'...
Read more
World

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Biden for president

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,...
Read more
World

Malta forced to allow detained migrants to land after revolt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Malta reluctantly allowed 425 migrants held offshore for more than a month to disembark on Sunday after a group of them threatened to kidnap...
Read more
World

BA, Ryanair, easyJet protest over ‘wholly unjustified’ UK quarantine plan

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Three airlines have written to the British government in protest at its "wholly unjustified and disproportionate" quarantine rules for most international arrivals from Monday,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros