NewsWorldUK sanctions Russian airlines to stop lucrative landing slot sales

UK sanctions Russian airlines to stop lucrative landing slot sales

Uk Sanctions Russian Airlines To Prevent Them Selling Landing Slots
Uk Sanctions Russian Airlines To Prevent Them Selling Landing Slots

Britain said on Thursday (May 19) it was introducing new sanctions against the Russian airline sector to prevent state-owned Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines from selling their unused landing slots at British airports.

The British government said it estimated the landing slots were worth 50 million pounds ($61.9 million).

“We’ve already closed our airspace to Russian airlines. Today we’re making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

“Every economic sanction reinforces our clear message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin – we will not stop until Ukraine prevails.”

Britain said Aeroflot, Russia’s biggest airline and majority owned by the Russian state, was providing services for the Russian government and generating revenue for the Kremlin. It has already sanctioned the company’s chief executive.

Rossiya Airlines is a unit of Aeroflot, while Ural Airlines is privately owned. All three are now subject to an asset freeze.

By gavriella
Previous articleVILLAGE VENTURE: Mountains Food & Wine Tasting Tour on May 27
Next articleRussian soldier pleads guilty in Ukraine war crimes trial

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros