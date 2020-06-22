UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since mid-March

The number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 who have died has risen by 15 to 42,647, the lowest daily toll since mid-March, health officials said on Monday.

Britain’s daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.

The recorded number of COVID-19 deaths usually dips on Sunday and Monday due to delays in reporting fatalities during the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a lockdown on March 23 that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

The measures have been partially relaxed in recent weeks, and the government will announce on Tuesday whether a 2-metre social distancing rule can be cut to 1 metre.

