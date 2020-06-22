News World UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since mid-March

UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since mid-March

A cyclist rides past a thank you message in NHS in Shoreditch, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

 

The number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 who have died has risen by 15 to 42,647, the lowest daily toll since mid-March, health officials said on Monday.

Britain’s daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.

The recorded number of COVID-19 deaths usually dips on Sunday and Monday due to delays in reporting fatalities during the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a lockdown on March 23 that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

The measures have been partially relaxed in recent weeks, and the government will announce on Tuesday whether a 2-metre social distancing rule can be cut to 1 metre.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLarnaca: Police investigating two cases of drunk driving
Next articleTwo new Covid-19 cases, total now 988

Top Stories

Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 988

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another two people, both with a travel history, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1039 tests, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
World

UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since mid-March

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 who have died has risen by 15 to 42,647, the lowest daily toll since mid-March, health...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Police investigating two cases of drunk driving

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Larnaca police are investigating two cases in which drunk drivers -- a 44 year old man and a 42 year old woman --  collided...
Read more
Local

Police probing theft of €3m by woman accountant

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A Limassol accountant may have stolen as much as €3m from the group of companies that employed her, police told Limassol District Court as...
Read more
Business

Cyprus Airports: In full operation for phase B

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As of the early morning hours of Saturday, Larnaca and Paphos Airports entered Phase B of the action plan which has been formed by...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Italian musicians perform in fishing boats to beat coronavirus blues (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO, Italy, June 22 - Blues musicians in this lakeside town have come up with a novel way to please music lovers...
Read more
World

UK mourns victims of terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The English town of Reading was to hold a minute's silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including...
Read more
World

Turkey’s lonely tourist attractions face make-or-break week

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkey's Mediterranean coasts and historic attractions face a critical week as the government presses to open borders and salvage at least part of a...
Read more
World

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine, after reporting...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros