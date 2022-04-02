UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs

NewsWorldUK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs

Pro Ukraine Protesters Demonstrate Outside A Property Believed To Belong To Russian Oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov In London
British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.

“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” Shapps said on Twitter.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport.

The aircraft will remain at the airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under the recent sanctions legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

The DfT said it would not be commenting on the aircraft’s ownership while it investigates.

The department has already detained one private helicopter belonging to HeliCo Group LLC and two private jets.

The two jets belong to Eugene Shvidler, a sanctioned billionaire business associate of Roman Abramovich. Read full story

Russia denies targeting civilians in an invasion that began on Feb. 24 when Putin launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

By Annie Charalambous
