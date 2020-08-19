UK police raid house party with over 200 guests in Manchester

Police raided a party at a home in Manchester, northern England on Saturday with more than 200 people in attendance and little social distancing.

The party host was fined and a three-month closure order for the property was issued by a local magistrates court for anyone not living at the premises.

Inspector Jim Adams of GMP’s City of Manchester district called the incident “completely unacceptable and incomprehensible”, as the UK is still dealing with the ongoing threat of corona virus.

Parts of northern England, including Greater Manchester, still have strict lockdown restrictions on social gatherings in place despite relaxed measures elsewhere in the UK.

In Oldham, less than 10 miles from Gorton, 112 cases per 100,000 people was reported in the week up to August 8, the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

(Reuters London)