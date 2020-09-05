UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus

Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.

Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter that officers were in attendance and several roads were closed.

It said the bus had been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon established.

A Reuters witness estimated the cordon stretched 200 metres from the green double-decker bus in all directions.

He said he could see four ambulances, four fire engines and multiple police vehicles. (Reuters)