News Local UK police break up gang exporting stolen cars to occupied north Cyprus

UK police break up gang exporting stolen cars to occupied north Cyprus

 

 

Six men have been sentenced to a total of 20 years for their part in supplying and exporting stolen vehicles from the UK to Turkish-occupied north Cyprus.

 City of London Police, who led the investigation, identified in excess of 120 stolen vehicles linked to the organised crime group, with losses to industry of around £5million.

The men obtained high value cars in the UK through fraud offences such as identity fraud, fraudulent insurance claims and the sale of vehicles belonging to finance companies. Members, Dervish Chaglar and Mert Isik, then organised for the stolen vehicles to be sold to an illicit market in northern Cyprus using their company ‘Test Cars’ as a cover.

The crime group removed tracking devices, re-registered vehicles and used fake licence plates to avoid detection, before passing the cars on to couriers, who drove the vehicles through Europe to Turkish-held north Cyprus.

Over a 14-month period, the City of London Police seized a number of cars that were destined to be sold by the gang. These included two Audi Q7s worth £80,000 each, two Range Rover Velars worth £60,000 each, a Range Rover Vogue worth £40,000, two BMW 5 series worth £40,000 each and a Mercedes AMG worth £40,000.

In total, the police operation disrupted sales, and seized assets from the group, in the region of £800,000.

The six convicted men and their offences are:

  • Dervish Chaglar, 48, of Millharbour, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to handle stolen goods
  • Mert Isik, 29, of Newington Green Road, Islington, was sentenced to four years for conspiracy to handle stolen goods
  • Martin Woodhouse, 63, of Grasmere Gardens, Harrow, was sentenced to a total of six years for the theft of an Audi Q7 S Line and two Range Rover Velars
  • Mansha Khan, 50, of Mauldeth Road West, Manchester, pleaded guilty to the offence of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to one year, suspended for two years
  • Bradley Young, 40, of Loring Road, Barnet, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work, for the theft of a Range Rover and fraud by false representation
  • Ali Duman, 28, of Milton Garden Estate, Stoke Newington, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work, for the theft of a Range Rover and fraud by false representation.

A seventh member of the crime group, Stephen Chromik, 60, of Bobmore Lane, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the theft of a Range Rover and is due to be sentenced in August 2020.

Detective Constable Barry Butler, from the City of London Police, said:“Serious and organised crime is a huge risk to national and, in this case, international security. By disrupting not only the gangs involved, but seizing their criminal assets and frustrating their funding, we have successfully removed an international illicit criminal market that, in all likelihood, was utilised by dangerous criminal groups in the UK.

“This operation, and the subsequent court results, would not have been possible without the hard work of the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) gathering key evidence and the National Crime Agency, who assisted us greatly in all aspects of the investigation.”

NaVCIS Head of Unit, Brett Mallon, said:“I’d like to thank everyone in NaVCIS who supported the investigation. The court result is a great example of our commitment to combating serious and organised crime.

“We don’t believe it’s fair that criminals think they can get away with obtaining millions of pounds worth of vehicles through fraudulent means. That’s why we’re proud to have worked with City of London Police to dismantle this group, severing its links to other organised crime gangs and preventing further serious offences.”

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleNew Places: Almyra Hotel
Next articleMeghan felt ‘unprotected’ by UK royal family while pregnant – court papers

Top Stories

World

Greece urges Turkey to keep Hagia Sophia as museum

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Greece said on Thursday Turkey risked opening up "a huge emotional chasm" with Christian countries if it pressed ahead with a proposal to convert...
Read more
Local

Euro area unemployment at 7.4%, 10.2% in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, a third month marked by COVID-19 containment measures in most Member States, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4%, up...
Read more
Local

French Defence Minister concerned over Turkish activity in Cyprus EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Turkish moves in the Eastern Mediterranean raise concerns, said the French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday, and expressed support to the Republic of...
Read more
Local

Communities oppose proposal to ban boats in parts of Akamas

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A proposal to prohibit boats and fishing from entering three small Akamas bays aims to protect swimmers Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Thursday,...
Read more
Local

Epipactis condensate: Troodos’ rare orchid

Josephine Koumettou -
The Agriculture Ministry has picked the beautiful Epipactis condensate as its flower for July, the rare Troodos orchid that blooms in July and August...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Euro area unemployment at 7.4%, 10.2% in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, a third month marked by COVID-19 containment measures in most Member States, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4%, up...
Read more
Local

French Defence Minister concerned over Turkish activity in Cyprus EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Turkish moves in the Eastern Mediterranean raise concerns, said the French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday, and expressed support to the Republic of...
Read more
Local

Communities oppose proposal to ban boats in parts of Akamas

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A proposal to prohibit boats and fishing from entering three small Akamas bays aims to protect swimmers Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Thursday,...
Read more
Local

Epipactis condensate: Troodos’ rare orchid

Josephine Koumettou -
The Agriculture Ministry has picked the beautiful Epipactis condensate as its flower for July, the rare Troodos orchid that blooms in July and August...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros