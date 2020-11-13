News World UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings expected to resign by year-end

UK PM Johnson’s senior adviser Cummings expected to resign by year-end

UK's Cummings denies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, is expected to leave his position by year-end, the BBC reported late on Thursday.

Amid heavy speculation that Cummings might resign following the departure of close ally Lee Cain on Wednesday, he told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that his position “hasn’t changed” since he wrote in January that he wanted to be “largely redundant” within a year.

Cummings also told her that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented, rumours of me asking others to resign are invented”, Kuenssberg said in a series of tweets https://bit.ly/3po04ud.

The BBC report added that a senior Downing Street source said Cummings would be “out of government” by Christmas.

Cain, alongside Cummings, was one of a few in Downing Street who helped drive the prime minister’s Brexit agenda, a cheerleader for Johnson’s hard-line stance to “get Brexit done” and “take back control” to restore sovereignty to Britain.

Cain’s departure suggested tension at the heart of government as the UK prepares to complete its Brexit journey out of the European Union.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; one death
Next articleMainly fine in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon on Friday

Top Stories

Local

Decree on travel ban to covid-stricken districts postponed due to inefficiency

Annie Charalambous -
A decree on a coronavirus-related travel ban to, from and between the districts of Limassol and Paphos was issued so late on Thursday that...
Read more
Photos

Typhoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12, 2020.
Read more
World

Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Russia has said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, while Japan's Fujitsu, Mizuho and PeptiDream said they are...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros