News World UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal, says London police chief

UK PM Johnson’s cycling trip was not illegal, says London police chief

British Prime Minister Johnson's Brexit address (video)

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cycle trip to a park seven miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldn’t comment further on an individual case.

“What I can say is it is not against the law,” the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police told BBC radio.

Johnson has been criticised for cycling to the Olympic Park in east London when COVID rules instruct people to stay local when exercising.

Dick said a clear definition of local would be helpful.

“Anything that brings greater clarity for officers and the public in general will be a good thing,” she said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAuthorisation of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine by January 29
Next articleCyprus in 8th position regarding vaccinations against COVID-19

Top Stories

Local

Russian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus

gavriella -
Interpol is looking for two Russians and one Portuguese in relation to the explosives that had been sent in Beirut and been stored in...
Read more
Local

Energy Minister: Energy licensed companies committed to Cyprus’ EEZ despite pandemic

gavriella -
Licensed energy companies in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) remain committed to their program despite the abandonment of many projects worldwide due to the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and UAE sign a Defence and Military Memorandum of Cooperation

gavriella -
Cyprus and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed on Tuesday a Defence and Military Memorandum of Cooperation. The Memorandum was signed during a teleconference by the...
Read more
Local

Interior Ministry on incidents at Pournara reception center

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Interior Ministry referred to the incidents that broke out last night at the Pournara reception center, noting that even though...
Read more
Local

Hadassah Hospital to accept Cypriot patients who have been vaccinated

gavriella -
Patients wishing to travel to Israel for treatment or other medical services, will be able to do so as of February 2021, by getting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Authorisation of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine by January 29

Annie Charalambous -
The assessment of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca will proceed under an accelerated timeline, the EU’s health authorities said...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Malaysia declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Japan will extend that measure to three more prefectures. At the same...
Read more
World

Turkey, Greece to resume suspended talks over disputed waters on Jan. 25

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey and Greece will resume long-suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea that brought them close to conflict last year on...
Read more
World

Turkey probes Facebook’s move to collect WhatsApp data

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Competition Board has launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc days after the messaging app asked users to agree...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros