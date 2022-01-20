NewsWorldUK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary

UK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary

British Pm Johnson Speaks During The Weekly Question Time Debate At Parliament In London
British Pm Johnson Speaks During The Weekly Question Time Debate At Parliament In London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said late on Wednesday.

Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: “Yes … Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out and (were) elected on in 2019 and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this.”

The press secretary also said he planned to fight the next general election.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBiden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
Next articleMuch easier for vaccinated passengers to enter Cyprus, as of March 1

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros