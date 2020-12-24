News World UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has ‘taken back control’.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would stabilize relations with the bloc, after striking what he called “the biggest trade deal yet”, saying Britain had taken back control of its laws, borders, and fishing waters.

Defending his trade deal, which will be dissected line by line by many Brexit supporters, Johnson said on one of the trickiest issues of the so-called level playing field fair competition guarantees that both sides could introduce tariffs if the either undercuts the other.

Speaking directly to the EU, he said: “We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed, never let it be forgotten, your number one market.”

(Reuters)

