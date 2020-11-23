News World UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news

UK PM Johnson hails ‘fantastic’ AstraZeneca vaccine news

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the “fantastic” news that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90% effective, but said it still would require safety checks.

“Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials,” Johnson said on Twitter. “There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results.”

Johnson also said 100 million doses are on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout would be in the new year.

AstraZeneca, Oxford and the medicine regulator would have to study the results to see how best to administer the vaccine once it was found to be safe, he added.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek Cypriots opt for civil weddings because of coronavirus
Next articleBiden push to restore U.S. global role starts with Blinken

Top Stories

Local

Natural gas to pave way for “substantially” lower electricity bills

Annie Charalambous -
Liquefied natural gas will lead to substantially lower household electricity bills in Cyprus which now has the seventh highest rate in Europe per kilowatt. This...
Read more
World

Biden push to restore U.S. global role starts with Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward on his campaign pledge to restore America as a leader on the global stage and lean on experts,...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson hails ‘fantastic’ AstraZeneca vaccine news

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the "fantastic" news that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriots opt for civil weddings because of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More and more Greek Cypriots are turning to civil marriage in recent times, mainly due to the coronavirus and the restrictions that come with...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Slovak FMs meet in Nicosia, focus on bilateral ties

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok (photo) are holding talks in Nicosia on Monday focusing on bilateral relations, the Cyprus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden push to restore U.S. global role starts with Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward on his campaign pledge to restore America as a leader on the global stage and lean on experts,...
Read more
World

Taylor Swift voted artist of year for 6th time at American Music Awards

Annie Charalambous -
Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed to strive for fair global access to a coronavirus vaccine, while the United States and Germany said they could...
Read more
World

UK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases

Annie Charalambous -
The UK government will announce on Monday that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros