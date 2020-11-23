UK PM Johnson hails ‘fantastic’ AstraZeneca vaccine news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the “fantastic” news that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90% effective, but said it still would require safety checks.

“Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials,” Johnson said on Twitter. “There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results.”

Johnson also said 100 million doses are on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout would be in the new year.

AstraZeneca, Oxford and the medicine regulator would have to study the results to see how best to administer the vaccine once it was found to be safe, he added.

