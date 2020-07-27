UK passengers to Cyprus upgraded to Category B as from August 1

The Health Ministry on Monday announced that the United Kingdom is upgraded to Category B as from August 1, following an assessment of the countries’ Covid-19 risk.

All passengers arriving from Category B countries are required to present a negative test result taken at least 72 hours before departure.

And, regardless of nationality, they are required to apply for permission from https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ within 24 hours prior to their departure for Cyprus.

The decision is in line with what was announced 10 days ago, with plans for the UK to be in category B on August 1, the Ministry also said.

It then clarified that passengers from Category B countries that come under the following categories can carry out the molecular test upon arrival in the Republic:

—Cypriot citizens and members of their family (foreign spouses, under-aged children and their parents)

—All who are legal citizens of the Republic of Cyprus

—Persons who are entitled under the Vienna Convention

—Persons, irrespective of nationality, who are entitled to enter the Republic following permission granted under the Decree on Deinfection (Definition of Measures for Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 Decree) of 2020.

—Persons, irrespective of nationality, whose country of permanent residence does not provide a Service (private or public) for clinical tests to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus.