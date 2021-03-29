News World UK opens up, Europe braces for third COVID wave

Cyclists train in an outdoor group spinning class at Hampton Lido on the first day that outdoor pools are open following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
England’s stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly three months, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising cases in Europe. Emily Wither has the details.

Britons dived back in on Monday (March 29) as England’s stay-at-home lockdown order ended.

“It’s the start of something new, hopefully. A fresh start now.”

Outdoor sports facilities opened back up and people were told they can now meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in three months.

But Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

Warning that variants pose a risk to Britain’s vaccine rollout, which is the fourth fastest in the world.

Germany and France are among countries contending with a third wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

In Paris, the police reminded people to observe social distancing rules as they patrolled the streets of the capital.

France’s Interior Minister said 90,000 officers would be deployed over the weekend across the country in the fight against a third wave of infections.

In other European countries like Spain top tourist destinations lay empty.

Britain currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons.

The government is to review that in April.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year to 19 million visitors – its lowest in half a century.

With cases on the rise across Europe and vaccine programs slow, it’s unclear if the continent’s summer season can be salvaged.

(Reuters)

