News World UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

7010AS-HONGKONG-SECURITY_BRITAIN_PASSPORTS_O_

Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday (January 31) for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.

The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document from Sunday, Jan. 31.

The scheme, which was first announced last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to Hong Kong people after Beijing imposed the security law on the semi-autonomous city that Britain says breaches the terms of agreements under which the colony was handed back to China in 1997. The UK government forecasts the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependants to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.

Opinions on the streets were mixed regarding the opportunity to become British citizens.

Anson Law, a 25 year old who works in sales, said he would consider using his BNO status to move to the UK even though the economy there was not as good. Others were wary of the pandemic.

By gavriella
Previous articleHunter trapped in his car; saved by Fire Service
Next articleSpanish Κing expresses support to UN Chief’s efforts to resume Cyprus talks

Top Stories

Local

Christodoulides to inform EU on lawsuits and targeting of Turkish Cypriot journalists

gavriella -
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides will send a new letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep...
Read more
Local

Spanish Κing expresses support to UN Chief’s efforts to resume Cyprus talks

gavriella -
King of Spain Felipe VI expressed his country’s support to the efforts of the UN Chief to resume talks over a settlement to the...
Read more
World

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

gavriella -
Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday (January 31) for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition...
Read more
Local

Hunter trapped in his car; saved by Fire Service

gavriella -
Early this morning, members of the Kelokedara Police Station went to Agios Nicolaos area of Paphos, following information that a driver had been trapped...
Read more
Local

Police chase young men in Limassol roads

gavriella -
Last night the Limassol Police chased two young men in a car, near Polemidia area. The police officers signed to the driver of the car...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 101.5 mln, deaths exceed 2.19 mln

gavriella -
The cumulative total of global coronavirus cases exceeded 101.5 million as of Saturday with the death toll surpassing 2.19 million, according to the World...
Read more
World

UK applying to join trans-Pacific trade group

gavriella -
Britain will next week formally apply to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc of 11 countries, with negotiations set to start later this year, the...
Read more
World

Portugal’s hospitals under severe pressure as COVID-19 rises across country

gavriella -
Portugal's hospital system was under severe pressure on Saturday (January 30) as the country faces one of the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases...
Read more
World

Parisians relieved as France avoids third lockdown with tighter curfew

gavriella -
Parisians expressed their relief on Saturday (January 30) morning after French PM Jean Castex announced stronger curfew measures but no new lockdown on Friday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros