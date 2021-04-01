NewsWorldUK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (April 1) that a race inequality review commissioned by his government, which concluded there was no longer institutional racism in Britain, was stimulating but more needed to be done to tackle the issue.

The report on Wednesday (March 31) by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, ordered after Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said geography, family and socio-economic factors played a greater role on people’s life chances than race.

However, its conclusions were condemned by campaigners who said it was a whitewash.

On Thursday, media reported that Johnson’s senior adviser on ethnic minorities Samuel Kasumu was quitting his job, although Downing Street said his departure was not linked to the report.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to Middlesborough, northeast England, Johnson also said he was very hopeful the government could find a solution for Liberty Steel, which is scrambling to secure capital after the collapse of its biggest lender Greensill Capital.

The steelmaker, which employs 3,000 people in Britain and is part of the GFG Alliance conglomerate, has been rocked by the failure of Greensill, which had extended many billions of dollars in loans.

Asked if he would step in to ensure no jobs would be lost at Liberty Steel, Johnson said: “I think that British steel is a great national asset and the fact that we make steel in this country is of strategic long term importance.”

Johnson also said there was “definitely going to be a world” in which proof of COVID-19 vaccination was necessary for international travel, but was not drawn over whether his government was thinking of adopting such a system domestically.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFive arrested after protesters spray fake oil over the Bank of England
Next articleUK data show good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros