UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (April 1) that a race inequality review commissioned by his government, which concluded there was no longer institutional racism in Britain, was stimulating but more needed to be done to tackle the issue.

The report on Wednesday (March 31) by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, ordered after Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said geography, family and socio-economic factors played a greater role on people’s life chances than race.

However, its conclusions were condemned by campaigners who said it was a whitewash.

On Thursday, media reported that Johnson’s senior adviser on ethnic minorities Samuel Kasumu was quitting his job, although Downing Street said his departure was not linked to the report.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to Middlesborough, northeast England, Johnson also said he was very hopeful the government could find a solution for Liberty Steel, which is scrambling to secure capital after the collapse of its biggest lender Greensill Capital.

The steelmaker, which employs 3,000 people in Britain and is part of the GFG Alliance conglomerate, has been rocked by the failure of Greensill, which had extended many billions of dollars in loans.

Asked if he would step in to ensure no jobs would be lost at Liberty Steel, Johnson said: “I think that British steel is a great national asset and the fact that we make steel in this country is of strategic long term importance.”

Johnson also said there was “definitely going to be a world” in which proof of COVID-19 vaccination was necessary for international travel, but was not drawn over whether his government was thinking of adopting such a system domestically.

(Reuters)