UK national missing since March

UK national Nakita Yasmeen, 30, has been missing since March this year and authorities have launched yet another appeal for any information.

She is thin, around 1,60, with long dark hair and blue contact lenses.

Her disappearance was only reported on October 23rd by a lawyer hired by her family, who live in the UK.

The 30 year old has not contacted her family since last March and is not responding to their calls.

A photo and personal details were publicised on October 23 and police are doing so again, intensifying efforts at finding her.

Anyone with any information, please contact Larnaca CID at 24-804060, the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460 or your nearest police station.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
