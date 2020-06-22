News World UK mourns victims of terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

UK mourns victims of terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

Police officers carry flowers left by people next to the police cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

The English town of Reading was to hold a minute’s silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest attack linked to terrorism.

Three people were also injured when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage on Saturday in a park, stabbing people at random who were enjoying a sunny, summer evening.

A Western security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a 25-year-old Libyan suspect called Khairi Saadallah had been arrested.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported one of the dead was U.S. citizen Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who had lived in Britain for 15 years.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on June 20,” U.S. ambassador to London Woody Johnson said on Twitter.

“To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen.”

Teacher James Furlong, 36, who was friends with Ritchie-Bennett according to media reports, was also killed. “He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun,” his parents said.

The third victim has not yet been identified.

“LONE ACTOR”

Describing the incident as terrorism, police say they have detained a 25-year-old man and are not hunting others.

The security source told Reuters that Saadallah had come across the radar of Britain’s domestic security agency MI5 last year over intelligence he had aspirations to travel for extremist purposes, although his plans then came to nothing.

Reading, which is about 40 miles (65 km) west of London, said a minute’s silence would be held at 0900 GMT.

“What you appear to have here is a lone actor and they are obviously particularly hard to detect,” said Jonathan Hall, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, whose job is to inform public debate on security laws.

“If, as has been reported, the individual is suffering from poor mental health that is a particularly difficult area.”

The attack was reminiscent of some recent incidents in Britain that authorities also called terrorism.

In February, police shot dead a man, previously jailed for promoting violent Islamist material, who had stabbed two people on a busy street in south London. Last November, another man who had been jailed for terrorism offences stabbed two people to death on London Bridge before he too was shot dead by police.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleIncreased number of non-biting midges in Larnaca
Next articleQueues at Ayios Dhometios checkpoint – more than 600 crossed in Nicosia

Top Stories

Local

Two wanted by police for Nicosia murder (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
Police are looking for two men in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old man following a violent fight in Nicosia old town on...
Read more
World

Italian musicians perform in fishing boats to beat coronavirus blues (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO, Italy, June 22 - Blues musicians in this lakeside town have come up with a novel way to please music lovers...
Read more
Local

Man remanded in custody for Nicosia murder as police ramp up patrols in old town

Josephine Koumettou -
A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Monday morning in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man following a violent fight in Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Sporadic cases to continue as long as there is community transmission, expert says

Josephine Koumettou -
It seems that there are still people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community, member of the Scientific Advisory Team and Professor of...
Read more
Local

Tests underway for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Italian musicians perform in fishing boats to beat coronavirus blues (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO, Italy, June 22 - Blues musicians in this lakeside town have come up with a novel way to please music lovers...
Read more
World

Turkey’s lonely tourist attractions face make-or-break week

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkey's Mediterranean coasts and historic attractions face a critical week as the government presses to open borders and salvage at least part of a...
Read more
World

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine, after reporting...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. DEATHS...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros