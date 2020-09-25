News Local UK Minister expresses support for Cyprus' settlement and Varosha resolution

UK Minister expresses support for Cyprus’ settlement and Varosha resolution

The UK Foreign Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton has assurance of the UK’s ongoing support for a just and lasting settlement to reunite Cyprus, as well as for the Famagusta related UN resolutions.

Morton was responding to Theresa Villiers, the north London Conservative MP who had communicated to Foreign Secretary Raab a letter by three of her constituents on Famagusta.

The personal and moving letter was penned by the Savvides brothers from Famagusta and it detailed their family’s experiences and the Turkish threat to violate UN resolutions by opening up the town to others than its lawful inhabitants.

“The events of 1974 continue to cast a long shadow over Cyprus. The best way to address these issues is through a just and lasting settlement. The UK’s commitment to a deal on Cyprus is unwavering”, reads the letter.

Such a settlement reuniting Cyprus “would unlock significant economic benefits through increased opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism, and open up the possibility of new energy and economic partnerships in the region”, adds the Foreign Minister’ response.

Morton also points out the benefits of a bizonal, bicommunal federation in terms of regional security and stability.

She states that such a settlement would require the agreement of the two leaders, the support of Greece and Turkey and – importantly – successful referenda in each community.

On the issue of Security and Guarantees the letter restates that the UK has been clear. It is “open to whatever arrangements the two sides and the other Guarantor Powers can agree on in order to meet the security needs of the two Cypriot communities”.

The UK minister concludes saying that “the present state of Varosha reflects the consequences of the continued division of Cyprus. We fully support all relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolutions 550 and 789. The Government remains convinced that, ultimately, a comprehensive settlement is the best chance of resolving such complex issues”.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleHellenic Bank net profit €17.7 million in first half of 2020
Next articleDeposits rise, loans continue downward path in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,893 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Omonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Maria Bitar -
Omonia's delegation, that travelled to Athens for the first match with Olympiakos in Faliro in the context of the Champions League playoffs (0-2 defeat),...
Read more
World

Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

Maria Bitar -
France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine...
Read more
World

UK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour

Maria Bitar -
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco will prevent customers from bulk-buying flour, pasta, toilet rolls and anti-bacterial wipes to prevent a re-run of the COVID-19 stockpiling...
Read more
Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 39 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 22nd. The average age in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,893 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Omonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Maria Bitar -
Omonia's delegation, that travelled to Athens for the first match with Olympiakos in Faliro in the context of the Champions League playoffs (0-2 defeat),...
Read more
Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 39 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 22nd. The average age in...
Read more
Local

Greece supports Cyprus in seeking sanctions against Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Greece supports Cyprus in seeking targeted sanctions against Turkey, Greek Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Alexandros Gennimatas said on Friday. Gennimatas was replying to a question to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros