UK in Category B from August 1

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday that based on the current epidemiological situation, the UK will be incorporated in Category B of travellers to Cyprus as of August 1, given that its positive epidemiological situation is maintained.

Speaking to journalists during a joint press conference with Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios following a morning meeting with the team of experts at the Presidential Palace, the Health Minister also said that Russia will remain in Category C.

He added that all health protocols will be reviewed and recommendations will be submitted by this coming Wednesday by experts for their amendment as needed.

Ioannou also mentioned that Dr Leontios Kostrikis recommended a method for testing at the airports already being applied to one or two other countries to increase testing capability five-fold without additional cost.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said that “as of August 1 all countries in Category B, including the UK, will have to take the Coronavirus test in their country in advance, which means that in Cyprus no tests will be done to visitors from Category B countries. Any samples taken in Cyprus will be for random testing.”

The Health Minister clarified that Category B passengers will be able to take the Covid test at Cyprus’ airports only if they are Cypriot citizens.

Asked if the responsibility for checking if the passengers have a negative Covid test certificate lies with the airlines, Ioannou said that the certificate is submitted with the application via Cyprus Flight Pass and that airlines also check this before disembarkation.