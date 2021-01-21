UK hits 5m vaccine doses as health minister defends scheduling change

British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday (January 21) lamented another record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, but hailed the achievements of the UK’s vaccine rollout programme

Authorities recorded 1,820 deaths on Wednesday (January 20), which is the UK’s highest figure since the pandemic took hold in early 2020.

Speaking in parliament via video link while in self-isolation, Hancock said the UK was experiencing one the “toughest periods” of the coronavirus pandemic, but that the vaccination programme gave “hope to us all.”

Hancock told lawmakers over five million doses of vaccine had been administered throughout the UK, with 4.6 million people receiving at least the first of the two required shots.

He also told lawmakers that data supports Britain’s decision to move to a 12-week dosing schedule for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Hancock said he had reviewed the data and that details on efficacy gathered during the rollout would be published as soon as possible.

(Reuters)